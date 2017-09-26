Senators' Tyler Randell: On waivers Tuesday
Randell was placed on waivers by the Senators on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Torontoreports.
Randell spent the 2016-17 campaign in the minors with AHL Providence where he garnered one goal and nine helpers in 59 outings. While he can rack up the hits and forechecks well, the winger doesn't have much of a scoring touch which limits his fantasy upside. The 26-year-old figures to once again spent the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors.
