The Senators claimed Mete off waivers from the Canadiens on Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Mete played just 14 games for the Canadiens this season, but he should take on a larger role with the Senators down the stretch and in the future. The 22-year-old is a solid two-way defenseman that will be a restricted free agent this summer. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Mete is driving to Ottawa and could be available for Monday's home matchup against the Jets.