Mete played his final 14 games with Ottawa after beginning the year in Montreal, scoring a goal and an assist with the Senators.

The Senators took the time to claim Mete from the Habs, so they'll likely give him a chance to earn ice time. He hasn't been a great option on offense, and the Senators have other quality blue-liners who are more likely to pick up points, so Mete's not an attractive fantasy option.