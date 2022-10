Lodin (concussion) was sent down to the minors Tuesday.

Lodin appears to have recovered from his concussion in order to allow the winger to be shuffled between leagues. After completing his European season with Timra IK last year, Lodin made the jump to North America, appearing in 10 games for AHL Belleville in which he notched five goals and three helpers. If he can continue to produce at that rate in the minors again this year, he should earn a call-up sooner rather than later.