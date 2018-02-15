Senators' Ville Pokka: Dished to Ottawa
Pokka was traded from the Blackhawks to the Senators on Thursday for Chris DiDomenico.
A second-round pick in the 2012 NHL entry draft, Pokka has spent the last four seasons in the AHL. The 23-year-old is a major offensive threat when on the ice, totaling no fewer than 30 points in his first three AHL campaigns and 22 points over 46 games with the IceHogs this year. He will likely report to AHL Belleville but could find some space on the Senators' roster sooner rather than later if he continues to produce.
