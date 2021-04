The Senators recalled Abramov to the taxi squad via AHL Belleville on Sunday.

The 22-year-old continues to bounce between the minors and taxi squad this season, as he's yet to suit up in NHL action in 2020-21. In 22 AHL games, Abramov has racked up six goals and 17 points over that span. Abramov will add depth, but he's not expected to be in the lineup for Monday's game against Calgary.