The Senators sent Abramov down to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

The 21-year-old got the call last week, and notched his first career goal against the Blues in his first career game. Abramov only averaged 5:47 of ice time through two games, so his demotion was likely coming. Now that Abramov has been demoted, look for Mikkel Boedker to draw back into the lineup at left wing.