The Senators sent Abramov down to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

The 21-year-old got the call last week, and notched his first career goal against the Blues in his first career game. Abramov only averaged 5:47 of ice time through two games, so his demotion was likely coming. Now that Abramov has been demoted, look for Mikkel Boedker to draw back into the lineup at left wing.

More News
Our Latest Stories