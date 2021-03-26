site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Vitali Abramov: Dropped to AHL affiliate
Abramov was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Abramov has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season, but he's picked up five points in 12 AHL appearances.
