Abramov will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Mikkelin Jukurit (Finland).

Abramov spent the bulk of the season in the minors with AHL Belleville, appearing in 51 games in which he notched 18 goals and 23 helpers. In his two NHL outings, the 21-year-old winger garnered one goal, three shots and two PIM while averaging a mere 5:47 of ice time. The Russian figures to rejoin Ottawa when training camps start up, though he could struggle to secure a spot on the 23-man roster.