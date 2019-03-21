Senators' Vitali Abramov: Promoted from minors
Abramov was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Abramov could find himself inserted into the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday depending on whether Jean-Gabriel Pageau is suspended by the league. In the minors this season, the 20-year-old racked up 14 goals and 12 helpers in 61 outings, which is no doubt why the Senators wanted him included in the Matt Duchene trade.
