Senators' Vitali Abramov: Ready for preseason finale
Abramov (concussion) will play in Saturday's road preseason game versus the Canadiens, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Abramov is expected to spend a majority of the season in the minors, but he could start the season with the big club if its forward corps can't get healthy. The 21-year-old winger posted 29 points in 70 AHL games last year, so his ceiling appears to be a bottom-six role at the NHL level.
