Senators' Vitali Abramov: Sent back to minors
Abramov was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Abramov found himself in Ottawa's lineup against Calgary on Thursday, logging one blocked shot and a minus-3 rating over 13:52 of ice time and 0:51 of power-play ice time. In the minors, the Russian has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) over 61 games.
