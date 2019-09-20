Abramov is dealing with a concussion according to coach DJ Smith, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Abramov stood an outside chance of securing a spot on the 23-man roster, but this concussion will likely guarantee he is shipped down to the minors to start the year. The Russian registered 16 goals and 13 helpers in the AHL last season and should be in contention for a call-up or two during the 2019-20 campaign.