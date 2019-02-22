Abramov has been traded to the Senators as part of a package that includes Jonathan Davidsson and other pieces yet to be announced in exchange for Matt Duchene and Julius Bergman, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Abramov has been pretty disappointing during his first full AHL campaign, notching 12 goals and 22 points in 52 appearances with Cleveland. Due to the dismal state of the Senators' roster, the 5-foot-9 Russian may get a look at the NHL level immediately with his new organization, but there's no reason to believe he'll have any fantasy value in redraft leagues this campaign.