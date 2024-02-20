Tarasenko scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Tarasenko briefly restored a three-goal lead for the Senators, though Brayden Point responded 35 seconds later. The goal was Tarasenko's fifth point in the last six games. The 32-year-old was on the top line Monday amid a lineup shuffle that saw him swap places with Drake Batherson. For the season, Tarasenko has 15 goals, 37 points, 100 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-14 rating through 50 appearances. He's mainly been limited to middle-six usage, though that's not necessarily a bad thing in a forward group as deep as Ottawa's.