Tarasenko scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Buffalo.
Tarasenko pulled the Sens to within three goals at 15:35 of the third period when he hammered in a pass from Thomas Chabot from below the left circle. It was Tarasenko's fourth two-point game in his last five contests. The pressures of playing in a Canadian city are exponentially greater than the relatively cushy and quiet St. Louis, but Tarasenko appears to be settling into this new reality.
