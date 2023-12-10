Tarasenko scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Tarasenko put the Sens up 2-1 at 3:36 of the second period while on the power play, and it stood as the game winner. The winger turns 32 on Wednesday, and he's showing no sign of slowing down. Tarasenko is on a 70-point pace (19 points; six goals, 13 assists) after tallying just 50 between the Blues and Rangers last season. And with six points, including three goals, in his last four games, Tarasenko is a strong fantasy contributor right now.