Tarasenko scored a goal, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.

Tarasenko opened the scoring just 4:28 into the game. He also picked up an assist in the second period. The 31-year-old winger has strung together three multi-point efforts, giving him two goals, four helpers, six shots on net and a plus-4 rating through four contests overall. He's done that with limited ice time, playing more than 15 minutes just once so far this season.