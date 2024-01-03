Tarasenko scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Tarasenko tried to create a third-period comeback, but his second goal was quickly answered by Vancouver to end the push. This was Tarasenko's second multi-goal game of the campaign, both of which have come since the start of December. The winger is up to eight tallies, 24 points, 62 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-9 rating through 31 appearances in a top-six role.