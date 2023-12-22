Tarasenko registered an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Tarasenko had gone without a point in his last three outings, and he missed two games for personal reasons in the middle of the drought. The 32-year-old winger set up a Drake Batherson tally in the second period of this contest. Tarasenko has been a solid part of the Senators' top six with 20 points, 55 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-8 rating through 26 games this season.