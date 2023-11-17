Tarasenko recorded a pair of helpers against the Red Wings on Thursday.
Tarasenko remains stuck in an eight-game goal drought during which he has managed just 13 shots. The Russian winger does have five helpers over that stretch but could once again struggle to reach the 20-goal threshold, a mark he missed last season.
