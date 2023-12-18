Tarasenko (personal) was back with the Senators for Monday's practice, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Tarasenko should be available for Tuesday's contest against Arizona after missing the past two games due to a family matter. He has compiled six goals, 19 points, 50 shots on net and 22 hits over 24 appearances this campaign.
