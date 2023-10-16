Tarasenko notched his first goal of the season in Sunday's 5-2 win against the Lightning.

Tarasenko didn't waste much time, opening the scoring at 7:02 of the first period. He also tacked on the only assist on Mathieu Joseph's game-winning goal late in the second period, while posting a plus-2 rating, four shots on net and two hits in 15:49 of ice time. He is warming up, posting back-to-back two-point games after getting blanked in the opener in Carolina Wednesday.