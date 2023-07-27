Tarasenko signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Senators on Thursday.

Tarasenko was reportedly close to a deal with the Hurricanes earlier in July, but that never came to fruition. Instead, he circled back to another team that had some early interest and took a short-term deal with the Senators. He'll provide a veteran presence in the top six for a young team, and he'll likely also add some scoring pop. The 31-year-old winger had 18 goals and 50 points over 69 contests last year, but he's a six-time 30-goal scorer. Tarasenko should also see ample power-play time, and the reasonable cap hit could make his contract moveable if the Senators underperform, though Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause in the deal.