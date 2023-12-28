Tarasenko had two assists Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over Toronto.

He was flying, and he threw around his weight and absolutely flattened Leafs defender Simon Benoit with a check that sent the rookie sprawling. Tarasenko has been a disappointment in Ottawa -- there are games he completely disappears. But he still has 22 points, including 16 assists, in 28 games, including three assists in his last three games. Tarasenko is on a one-year, $5 million deal in Ottawa, so expect him to be on the move if the Sens don't go on a run. Tarasenko's fantasy value will go up in a more-competitive city, especially if it's out of the intense light of a Canadian city.