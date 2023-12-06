Tarasenko scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger gave the Senators a 3-1 lead early in the second period by snapping a shot from the faceoff dot over Igor Shesterkin's glove and off the crossbar, before icing things with an empty-netter in the third. Tarasenko broke out of a 13-game goal drought with the performance, and on the season he's up to five goals and 17 points through 20 contests.