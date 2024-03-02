Tarasenko scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to Arizona.

The 32-year-old winger got Ottawa on the board late in the first period with a one-timer from a sharp angle, then set up Shane Pinto for a second-period tally. It was Tarasenko's first multi-point effort since Jan. 13, but he's been a steady contributor of late -- in 11 games since the All-Star break, he's collected three goals and seven points.