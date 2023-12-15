Tarasenko (personal) will not play Friday against Dallas.

Tarasenko will be attending to a family matter and will miss his first game of the 2023-24 campaign. The 32-year-old winger has six goals and 19 points through 24 games, including eight points in his last 11 outings. Rourke Chartier will suit up in his absence Friday and it's unclear how long Tarasenko is expected to be out.