Namestnikov (lower body) returned to practice Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Namestnikov missed the past three games with a lower body injury, but he was back at practice in a normal jersey ahead of Friday's game against the Wild. Given his presence at practice, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 26-year-old return to the ice Friday after totaling 12 points and 29 hits over his first 22 games this season.