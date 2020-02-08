Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Back in action
Namestnikov (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Jets, per the NHL's official media site.
Namestnikov missed Thursday's loss to the Avalanche due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 27-year-old forward will return to a featured role Saturday, skating on Ottawa's second line and top power-play unit against Winnipeg.
