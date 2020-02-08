Play

Namestnikov (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Jets, per the NHL's official media site.

Namestnikov missed Thursday's loss to the Avalanche due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 27-year-old forward will return to a featured role Saturday, skating on Ottawa's second line and top power-play unit against Winnipeg.

