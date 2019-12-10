Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Chips in pair of assists
Namestnikov registered two helpers, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Namestnikov's assists were on key goals for the Senators. He helped out on Chris Tierney's second-period tally and Jean-Gabriel Pageau's insurance marker in the third. Namestnikov has a goal and three helpers over his last three appearances. For the year, the 27-year-old has 16 points, 42 hits and 50 shots on goal through 28 games.
