Namestnikov was traded to the Senators in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick and defenseman Nick Ebert on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Namestnikov averaged just 13:30 of ice time in his first two games this season after averaging 15:48 in 78 games during the 2018-19 campaign. He should move into a middle-six role with the Senators and could be a candidate to see some time on the second power-play unit. Expect the 26-year-old to see an increase in ice time now as he looks for his fifth consecutive season with 10 or more goals.