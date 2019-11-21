Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Done for night
Namestnikov suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Canadiens and won't return.
Namestnikov took a hard hit from Montreal's Cale Fleury in the first period and struggled to get to the locker room. Considering how quickly he was ruled out for the night, his status is questionable for Friday's game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Pair of points versus old team•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Nets only goal in loss•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Picks apart former mates•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Dealt to Ottawa•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Good to go•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't play at Worlds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.