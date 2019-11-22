Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Facing one week absence
Namestnikov (lower body) will miss at least a week due to a tailbone injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Namestnikov was already expected to miss the next three games after being designated for injured reserve, but now fancy owners at least have a more definitive timeline. With Namestnikov on the shelf, the Senators will move Colin White to the wing while recent call-up Jean-Christophe Beaudin will slot into a bottom-six role.
