Namestnikov (lower body) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Avalanche, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Namestnikov is bogged down in a four-game pointless streak and was forced out of Tuesday's clash with Anaheim after just 9:10 of ice time. The Russian should get back over the 30-point mark for the third straight season if he avoids an extended stint on the sidelines. If Namestnikov is unable to give it a go, Nick Paul (ankle) figures to get back into the lineup.