Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Lands on IR
Ottawa placed Namestnikov (lower body) on injured reserve Friday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators have yet to release any details in terms of an expected timetable for Namestnikov's recovery, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum. The recently recalled Jean-Christophe Beaudin will round out Ottawa's depth up front while Namestnikov is on the shelf.
