Namestnikov suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game against Anaheim.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, but Namestnikov skated in just 9:10 of ice time, suffering the injury in the second period. For the remainder of Tuesday's game, the team will roll with 11 forwards and look for Artem Anisimov to see a bump up to the second power-play unit. Expect the team to update Namestnikov's status ahead of Thursday's game against Colorado.