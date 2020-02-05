Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Leaves Tuesday's game
Namestnikov suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game against Anaheim.
The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, but Namestnikov skated in just 9:10 of ice time, suffering the injury in the second period. For the remainder of Tuesday's game, the team will roll with 11 forwards and look for Artem Anisimov to see a bump up to the second power-play unit. Expect the team to update Namestnikov's status ahead of Thursday's game against Colorado.
More News
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Points in two straight games•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Produces six points in December•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Chips in pair of assists•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: One of each in Wednesday's win•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Making return Friday•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Back at practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.