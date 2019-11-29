Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Making return Friday
Namestnikov (lower body) will return from injury Friday against the Wild, according to Craig Medaglia's Game Day Notes for NHL.com.
Namestnikov is back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 20. The early-season trade acquisition from the Rangers has six goals and six assists in 20 games played for Ottawa.
More News
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Back at practice•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Facing one-week absence•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Lands on IR•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Done for night•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Pair of points versus old team•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Nets only goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.