Namestnikov scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Better late than never -- Namestnikov's goal with 1:13 remaining in the third period spoiled Anton Khudobin's shutout bid. Namestnikov is one of few bright spots in the Senators' lineup, as he has produced six points in as many games since an early-season trade from the Rangers. The 26-year-old enjoys a top-six role and first-unit power-play time, although he's yet to record a point on the man advantage.