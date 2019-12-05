Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: One of each in Wednesday's win
Namestnikov scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Namestnikov found Artem Anisimov for the Senators' first goal of the game, in the final second of a second-period power play. Namestnikov then capped the scored at 11:47 of the third. The Russian winger is up to 14 points, 45 shots on goal and 37 hits in 24 contests this season. The pair of points Wednesday were his first in four games since returning from a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Making return Friday•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Back at practice•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Facing one-week absence•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Lands on IR•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Done for night•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Pair of points versus old team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.