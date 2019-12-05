Namestnikov scored a goal and dished a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Namestnikov found Artem Anisimov for the Senators' first goal of the game, in the final second of a second-period power play. Namestnikov then capped the scored at 11:47 of the third. The Russian winger is up to 14 points, 45 shots on goal and 37 hits in 24 contests this season. The pair of points Wednesday were his first in four games since returning from a lower-body injury.