Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Pair of points versus old team
Namestnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He also had four hits and two PIM against his former squad.
Namestnikov closed out the scoring early in the third period with his fifth goal of the year and first with the man advantage. He also assisted on Tyler Ennis' power-play tally in the first period. Namestnikov, 26, has produced nine points in 11 games since being acquired from New York.
