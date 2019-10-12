Namestnikov scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

He turned up the jets at the end of the game and scored twice in a 2:43 span late in the third. Namestnikov never found his legs in New York, but Ottawa looks like a fit. The former Bolt has four points (two goals, two assists) in two games with the Sens. Check your wire -- he's a worthy grab.