Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Picks apart former mates
Namestnikov scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
He turned up the jets at the end of the game and scored twice in a 2:43 span late in the third. Namestnikov never found his legs in New York, but Ottawa looks like a fit. The former Bolt has four points (two goals, two assists) in two games with the Sens. Check your wire -- he's a worthy grab.
