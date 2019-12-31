Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Produces six points in December
Namestnikov has 18 points through 35 games as the calendar turns to January.
Here's a weird stat: the past two times that Ottawa has faced a Western Conference opponent (Edmonton and Nashville), Namestnikov has found the net each time. Based on that, it might be worth taking a chance on him for Jan. 16, when the Senators meet Vegas. Most of the time, he's not worthy of a starting spot unless you're in a pretty deep league.
More News
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Chips in pair of assists•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: One of each in Wednesday's win•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Making return Friday•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Back at practice•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Facing one-week absence•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Lands on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.