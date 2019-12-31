Namestnikov has 18 points through 35 games as the calendar turns to January.

Here's a weird stat: the past two times that Ottawa has faced a Western Conference opponent (Edmonton and Nashville), Namestnikov has found the net each time. Based on that, it might be worth taking a chance on him for Jan. 16, when the Senators meet Vegas. Most of the time, he's not worthy of a starting spot unless you're in a pretty deep league.