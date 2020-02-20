Play

Namestnikov (not injury related) won't dress for Thursday's game against the Jets, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Namestnikov will likely be on the move ahead of Monday's trade deadline, so the Senators will keep him out of the lineup until they find a suitable trade partner. The 27-year-old forward has notched 13 goals and 25 points in 56 games this campaign.

