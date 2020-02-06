Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Won't play Thursday
Namestnikov (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's clash with Colorado, but he's hoping to be ready for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.
Namestnikov is still dealing with soreness after blocking a shot during Tuesday's loss to the Ducks, but if he's able to return to practice Friday, he'll have a good shot at returning to action against the Jets. The 27-year-old forward has notched 11 goals and 22 points in 50 games this campaign, making him a low-end fantasy option at best.
More News
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: In doubt Thursday•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Points in two straight games•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Produces six points in December•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: Chips in pair of assists•
-
Senators' Vladislav Namestnikov: One of each in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.