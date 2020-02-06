Namestnikov (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's clash with Colorado, but he's hoping to be ready for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.

Namestnikov is still dealing with soreness after blocking a shot during Tuesday's loss to the Ducks, but if he's able to return to practice Friday, he'll have a good shot at returning to action against the Jets. The 27-year-old forward has notched 11 goals and 22 points in 50 games this campaign, making him a low-end fantasy option at best.