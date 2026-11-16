Head coach Travis Green said Monday that Foegele (knee) hasn't yet resumed skating, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Foegele has been sidelined since late October, and he initially carried a return timetable of 3-4 weeks. While he hasn't yet entered that window, the fact that he hasn't yet resumed skating suggests that he isn't particularly close to returning to game action. A better idea of the 30-year-old's timetable to return will likely come into focus once he's cleared to return to the ice.