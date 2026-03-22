Foegele scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Foegele intercepted a clearing attempt, took a few strides and ripped a shot from above the right circle that deflected off a Toronto defender and past Joseph Woll. Foegele has four points, including three goals, in his last four games. He has just five shots in that span, so he's awfully lucky. But sometimes lucky horseshoes can help a fantasy squad, at least short term.