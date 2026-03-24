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Foegele scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Rangers.

The fourth-line grinder has been a shocking source of offense since being acquired from the Kings. Foegele has found the back of the net in three straight games, and through nine contests as a Senator he's scored five goals -- with three of them being game-winners.

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