Senators' Warren Foegele: Pots game-winner Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foegele scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Rangers.
The fourth-line grinder has been a shocking source of offense since being acquired from the Kings. Foegele has found the back of the net in three straight games, and through nine contests as a Senator he's scored five goals -- with three of them being game-winners.
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