Foegele (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's Opening Night matchup against the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Foegele was placed on the injured non-roster list after dealing with an undisclosed issue for most of training camp. However, he's practiced recently and was on the top line during Friday's practice session. The 30-year-old appeared in 68 regular-season games between Los Angeles and Ottawa last year, recording 13 goals, four assists, 74 hits, 19 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 13:46 of ice time.