Foegele sustained an apparent right knee injury after a hit from Jeremy Lauzon in Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Head coach Travis Green didn't have an update available on Foegele's status after the contest. The 30-year-old winger could miss some time, given the nature of the injury. If that happens, Ridly Greig or Michael Amadio could see larger roles while Hayden Hodgson would likely draw into the lineup. More should be known about Foegele's status prior to Thursday's game versus the Kings.